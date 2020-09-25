The leaders of two Welsh councils have urged people in their areas to take "immediate action" to try and prevent the further spread of coronavirus and avert local lockdown.

In the wake of the announcement that Cardiff, Swansea and Llanelli will all be put under tighter restrictions, the leader of the Vale of Glamorgan Council and the leader of Neath Port Talbot Council each issued a warning.

The number of coronavirus cases in both council areas continues to increase.

In Friday's press conference, the health minister said Welsh Government would be closely monitoring the situation in both locations over the weekend to consider if lockdown restrictions need to be imposed there on Sunday evening.

Vaughan Gething MS also said Torfaen was another area where they are watching the coronavirus situation particularly closely.

People are being urged to respect the rules in order to avoid more local lockdowns. Credit: PA Images

Cllr Neil Moore, Leader of the Vale of Glamorgan Council, said: "The number of Covid-19 cases in our local authority area continues to rise and it's vital we take immediate action now to address that situation.

"We have all worked hard to recover from that point six months ago and I greatly appreciate that effort. Now I'm calling for further resolve to help ensure those days do not return.

"The restrictions that have now been imposed on all of our neighbouring local authority areas should be a stark reminder of the seriousness of the situation that we are in."

We will be closely monitoring the situation in the coming days and if necessary, Welsh Government has made it clear that further restrictions could be imposed. Cllr Neil Moore, Leader of Vale of Glamorgan Council

Cardiff, Swansea and Llanelli will all go into lockdown this weekend. Credit: PA Images

The Covid-19 infection rate has risen sharply in the Vale over the last few weeks, with latest figures indicating that over the past week, 24 people in every 100,000 are being diagnosed with the virus.

Public health officials and data indicated that a significant contributing factor to the increase is people from different households meeting indoors at each others' homes or socially.

The virus has then spread across the region as people have travelled to socialise in other areas, taking it with them, or bringing it back on their return.

Cllr Moore added that while most residents are "strictly following" the rules, there are some who are not.

"I am appealing to them and everyone to follow the rules", he said.

He urged people to respect the advice to only travel if it is necessary.

"I know that there are close links between communities in the Vale and Cardiff. However, unless it is absolutely essential, it is prohibited to move between these areas (and others in lockdown).

"Whilst this does not take effect until 6pm on Sunday for Cardiff, we know that one of the reasons that the virus is spreading in the Vale is because people are travelling outside of our area and bringing it back. One of the simplest messages for me to convey is 'stay local'."

Neath Port Talbot, Torfaen and Vale of Glamorgan are all being monitored by Welsh Government as places of coronavirus concern. Credit: PA Images

The leader of Neath Port Talbot Council, Cllr Rob Jones also urged residents there to follow the rules.

While infection rates in Neath Port Talbot aren't yet at the same level as in Swansea they are increasing and if this continues, then it is inevitable that local restrictions for our county borough will follow. Cllr Rob Jones, Leader of Neath Port Talbot Council

He added: "This situation requires immediate action from each and every one of us in Neath Port Talbot. I cannot stress enough how important it is that we all follow the guidance to keep our families, friends, colleagues and communities safe."

In the past seven days, data shows 25.8 people out of 100,000 have tested positive for coronavirus in the area.

After Sunday 27, around 1.5 million people in Wales will be living in areas under local lockdown. The Vale of Glamorgan and Neath Port Talbot are two of the few areas left in south east Wales that have not had tougher restrictions imposed yet.