Two men face manslaughter charges after worker's death in church collapse

Two men are facing manslaughter charges after a worker died when an old church building collapsed in Cardiff.

Jeffrey Plevey, 55, who was killed when the Citadel collapsed in July 2017 in the Splott area of Cardiff.

Keith Young, 72, and Stewart Swain, 53, have received postal requisitions to attend Cardiff Magistrates' Court on October 21 to each face a charge of gross negligence manslaughter.

Mr Young, from Llandough, Vale of Glamorgan, will also face a charge of failure to discharge a duty contrary to the Health and Safety at Work Act.

South Wales Police said Mr Plevey's family have been informed and continue to be supported by the force.

Mr Plevey died in the incident in Splott in 2017 Credit: South Wales Police/PA

At the time of his death, his family said: "We are saddened to announce the passing of Jeff, a much-loved and treasured member of our family.

"A hard-working man who was always life and soul of any gathering, of which there were many.

"He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends."

Police have said five companies and three other men have also received postal requisitions in relation to offences under the Health and Safety at Work Act.