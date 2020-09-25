Wales has seen 320 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours as well as recording three Covid-19 deaths.

Rhondda Cynon Taf recorded the highest number of positive tests today, with Blaenau Gwent following as second highest. Both areas are currently in local lockdown.

Compared to yesterday's data, cases have dropped from 348 but deaths have also increased slightly from one to three.

It comes as more areas of Wales are set for lockdown in a bid to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

People in Cardiff, Swansea and the town of Llanelli will all find themselves living under tighter restrictions after the coming weekend.

Devolved governments have pledged to work together to tackle the rise in cases seen across the UK as the country experiences a second wave of the virus.

In Friday's Welsh Government press briefing, the Health Minister said that there has been a sharp rise in cases in Swansea. Vaughan Gething said the increase there and in Cardiff was partly due to people meeting up with one another and not social distancing.

He added that they will be closely monitoring the situation in Torfaen, the Vale of Glamorgan and Neath Port Talbot over the weekend to see if similar restrictions need to be introduced there.

Local authority breakdown of coronavirus cases recorded today (25 September):

Blaenau Gwent - 35

Caerphilly - 12

Monmouthshire - 3

Newport - 8

Torfaen - 4

Anglesey - 0

Conwy - 9

Denbighshire - 9

Flintshire - 16

Gwynedd - 3

Wrexham - 8

Cardiff - 29

Vale of Glamorgan - 7

Bridgend - 31

Merthyr Tydfil - 20

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 48

Carmarthenshire - 11

Ceredigion - 0

Pembrokeshire - 2

Powys - 4

Neath Port Talbot - 19

Swansea - 28

Unknown location - 1

Resident outside Wales - 13

Dr Robin Howe from Public Health Wales said they are "continuing to see a steady increase in cases in any communities across Wales", adding that many of these are because of a lack of social distancing.

He pointed to Cardiff, Swansea, the Vale of Glamorgan, Carmarthen, Anglesey, Conwy, Denbighshire and Flintshire as all areas of concern.

He added: "We are also seeing an increase in the number of people who are seriously ill and have been admitted to hospital with Covid-19.

"We are concerned that much of the good work conducted over the past few months is at risk of going to waste.

"If the situation continues to worsen, we may find ourselves at the same levels of infection that we experienced earlier this year in March and April; and with that comes the potential for more extended restrictions to be imposed nationally."

He urged everyone to remember that the virus is still prevalent and to follow the rules on self-isolation, two-metre social distancing and to wash their hands regularly.