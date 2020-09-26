370 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Wales along with three deaths

370 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Wales in the past 24 hours along with three Covid-19 deaths.

Cardiff recorded the highest number with 2,910 positive tests with Rhondda Cynon Taf following as second highest. The total number of cases in Wales is now at 22,584 since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases have increased from 320 on Friday.

More areas of Wales will go into lockdown over the weekend in an effort to tackle the spread of coronavirus. People in Cardiff, Swansea and the town of Llanelli will all find themselves living under tighter restrictions.

Llanelli has become the first town-only lockdown in Wales Credit: ITV Wales

Llanelli will become the first town in Wales to go into a localised lockdown at 6pm on Saturday.