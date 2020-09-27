Emergency services are investigating a large fire that broke out at a garage in Swansea on Saturday night.

Several homes in the area had to be evacuated and road closures were put in place due to the blaze on Pentrechwyth Road in Pentrechwyth which happened at around 22:30 on 26 September.A spokesperson at South Wales police said: "Due to the severity of the fire a number of houses in the vicinity had to be evacuated as a precaution and to ensure the safety of local residents.

"A number of householders have now been able to return to their homes. However, several houses remain within the cordon and residents are being accommodated at the Liberty Stadium or with friends and relatives until it is safe for them to return home.

"The cause of the fire remains under investigation and a number of local roads in the immediate vicinity remain closed."

The junction with Pen y Garn Road and Pentrechwyth Road had to be closed. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.