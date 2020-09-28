There have been 286 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wales, as three more areas approach local lockdown.

The figures, released by Public Health Wales, show that there have been 23,231 total confirmed cases of the virus in Wales.

There were no further deaths reported, meaning the total remains at 1,612.

It comes as Neath Port Talbot, the Vale of Glamorgan and Torfaen prepare to be placed under local lockdown rules.

The new rules, which come in from 6pm, means almost two million people in Wales are under some form of restrictions.

In the last week between 18 - 24 September, there were 45 cases confirmed in Torfaen (47.9 per 100,000), 53 in Neath (37 per 100,000) and 46 in the Vale of Glamorgan 34.4 per 100,000.

Public Health Wales said it is continuing to see a "steady increase" in cases of Covid-19 in many communities across Wales.

“Our investigations show that many of these have been transmitted due to a lack of social distancing.

“The council areas of Anglesey, Carmarthenshire, Conwy, Denbighshire, and Flintshire are all areas of concern to us and we are watching the data from there carefully, but numbers of cases are increasing in all parts of Wales so there is no room for complacency in any area.

“We are also seeing an increase in the number of people who are seriously ill and have been admitted to hospital with COVID-19.“

"We are concerned that much of the good work conducted over the past few months is at risk of going to waste. If the situation continues to worsen, we may find ourselves at the same levels of infection that we experienced earlier this year in March and April, and with that comes the potential for more extended restrictions to be imposed nationally.”

The First Minister Mark Drakeford said however that whilst the new lockdown measures covered a vast area, it was not to be looked at as a "regional lockdown."

"This is not a regional lockdown – this is a series of local restrictions in each local authority area to respond to a specific rise in cases in each area, which have distinct and unique chains of transmission," he said.