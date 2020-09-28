Family pay tribute to 'honest, hardworking' man killed in Swansea crash

The family of Jonathan Bowen who died after a crash in Morriston, Swansea on September 25 have paid tribute to him.

Mr Bowen's family described him as an 'honest, hardworking man' and said they have been left 'devastated' by his loss.

Jonathan Bowen died after a collision with a white Mercedes van on the A4067 in the early hours of Friday morning.

The incident happened on the A4067 in Morriston, Swansea. Credit: Google Maps

Mr Bowen's brother Steve said: “Jon was an honest, hardworking man who was well liked by all who knew him.

“He always had time to stop and chat to the people he knew and would meet in the street. He loved nothing more than to spend time fishing or mountain biking with his son, Jake.

“Jon’s family and friends are devastated by his sudden passing, and we will forever cherish the precious memories we have of him.”

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the collision to speak to officers.

South Wales Police is continuing to investigate the collision, which occurred between the roundabout for Junction 45 of the M4 and the A48 Clase Road.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, but has not yet spoken to officers, is urged to come forward.

Officers would also like to hear from anyone who saw a man walking near the McDonalds restaurant or the Mercedes Sprinter van being driven in the moments prior to the collision.

Anyone with dash-cam or CCTV footage which could assist the investigation should also make contact with the force.