How likely is a national lockdown in Wales?

From 6pm on Monday, two thirds of the Welsh population in will be under local lockdown in an attempt by the Welsh Government to control transmission of Covid-19 cases.

With almost two million people living in those areas, how likely is it a national lockdown could happen in Wales?

The Welsh Government has always maintained that people should work from home unless they are unable to do so, whilst making it mandatory for people to wear face coverings on public transport and in shops.

It has always been the position that the Welsh Government would try to avoid restrictions nationally, with First Minister Mark Drakeford saying that they would try to avoid "blanket rules" for everyone.

The reason for this stance, according to Welsh Government ministers, is because of the varying levels of coronavirus across Wales.

Whilst the number of cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the south, large areas in the rest of Wales have yet to see a significant increase since the original lockdown measures were implemented in March.

Speaking at a Welsh Government press conference on Monday, Ken Skates MS said that ministers would be meeting local authorities in the north of Wales to discuss any potential changes.

Asked whether this would then effectively leave Wales in a national lockdown, Mr Skates said that the behaviour of the public would be key to ensuring there would be no more restrictions in place.

We will be meeting with local authorities to discuss the issue in north Wales where it is true the infection rate is not as high. Economy minister Ken Skates

"If you look at one particular local authority area, Wrexham back in August there was much talk locally of a lockdown," he continued.

"Because of the vigilance of good behaviour of citizens in Wrexham we saw levels fall, we are hoping that will continue and we prevent measures being put in place. We are hoping that we will see something similar to prevent local lockdowns or regional lockdowns.

"We will be discussing this issue with local leaders in the north of Wales."

First Minister Mark Drakeford has previously said that the government was sticking to its messaging from earlier in the pandemic.

"I want to avoid blanket measures as much as we can," he said during a press conference on 18 September.

"There have been a lot of visitors to holiday destinations and there is no evidence that has led to the transmission of the virus in those areas.

"We hope it will be a small number of national measures supplemented by small local measures.

"Many people will have heard the news about the new restrictions being imposed in England, close to north Wales, and also heard the speculation that the Prime Minister is considering a national two-week lockdown in England but this needs to be discussed at UK level.

"Some of the things they are contemplating we are already doing on a national basis here. We have never said to people get back on the bus and get back in to work.

He went on to say that one of the reasons the government was against a larger national lockdown was because of the varied rates of coronavirus across Wales.

"When the position in Wales is so varied the case for larger number of national measures is yet to be made," he finished.

Speaking at a Welsh Government press conference on September 16, Mr Gething asked the public to play their part in helping to prevent national measures being implemented.

"If people change the way they behave we can keep ourselves out of a national lockdown," he said.

We will do everything we can to help keep Wales safe and we will ask the public to do their part as well. Health minister Vaughan Gething, speaking on September 14.

"I think there is a very clear message about the level of contact. If we see behaviour that sees an increase in cases we will review it.

"I am very clear that we will introduce more local and potential national measures to keep Wales safe."

The health minister also issued a warning, stating the country had 'weeks to act' to prevent another national lockdown similar to March.

"We appeal to people to reconsider the choices we're making, who we're seeing, and how many people we are seeing," he added.

"Because otherwise we may need to make more local lockdown choices, or potentially a national lockdown, with all the interruption that that causes."

Dr Giri Shankar, of Public Health Wales, said that there is a real concern that extended restrictions would have to be implemented if the cases numbers continue to rise.

“We are concerned that much of the good work conducted over the past few months is at risk of going to waste," he said.

"If the situation continues to worsen, we may find ourselves at the same levels of infection that we experienced earlier this year in March and April, and with that comes the potential for more extended restrictions to be imposed nationally.

"Coronavirus has not gone away. It remains the responsibility of everyone to help prevent the spread of this virus to protect older and vulnerable family members and friends."