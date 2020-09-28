An intensive care nurse from north Wales has been conned out of more than £5,000 which she planned to spend on her wedding.

Nelitza Ramírez Osorio, who lives near Bangor, said she received a phone call from people pretending to work for HMRC who said she owed tax. She said they threatened her with criminal charges if she did not pay up.

Convinced they sounded reputable, the 27-year-old sent the fraudsters payments in instalments of under £1,000 at a time.

Ms Ramírez Osorio said she feels "angry and frustrated" at what has happened and wants others to know that scams like this can easily happen to anyone.

Nelitza Ramírez Osorio received a phone call and WhatsApp message from people claiming she owed money in taxes.

When Ms Ramírez Osorio was contacted by people posing as HMRC they told her she owed £2,600 in miscalculated taxes from the last two years. The man then told her there were going to be criminal charges and an arrest warrant issued for her if she did not pay.

Ms Ramírez Osorio said: "I got really scared. In that moment I thought I could lose my job."

She was then passed onto another person on the phone who said she could start making repayments straight away, so she agreed on the spot to make several small transactions.

However following this phone call, a document was sent to her via WhatsApp that claimed she needed to pay another £2,799.

"That was to drop my criminal case and arrest warrant, as well as remove all the allegations against me," she said."Therefore I made more transactions just under £1,000. He said to me they were going to different departments within the HMRC which I believed."They sounded very, very genuine."

The con artists told her that this second bill was refundable and that she would get the full £2,799 back because the tax mistake had been made by the Welsh NHS.

Nelitza Ramírez Osorio has been working at Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor, treating coronavirus patients in intensive care.

Ms Ramírez Osorio has been living in Wales for four years but is originally from Spain. She said she was not familiar with how the UK tax system works and was not aware that HMRC would never contact you like this to ask for payments.

It was her fiancé, Manuel Serrano, who also works within the Welsh NHS, who first pointed out to her that this could be a scam.

She said he overheard her on the phone and then when he saw the WhatsApp message, "he became very suspicious".

He did some research online and told her that HMRC would not ask her to make payments via WhatsApp.

He told me to stop the call. I called my bank straight away to cancel the payments but it was too late. Nelitza Ramírez Osorio

Ms Ramírez Osorio has been working in intensive care in Ysbyty Gwynedd hospital for the last two years.

She has been working through the pandemic and treating coronavirus patients so losing the wedding money has come at an already stressful time. She said at the beginning of the pandemic, work was particularly "daunting". "When the first patient with Covid-19 came in we were all shaking. It was a new virus and we didn't know how it behaved. It was different in each person so we had to learn as we were going along," she recalled.She added, "there was a lot of anxiety, stress, and the PPE was really uncomfortable" and now she is worried what a second wave will bring.

Ms Ramírez Osorio said she was not familiar with the UK tax system which is why she did not spot that the caller was not genuine.

Ms Ramírez Osorio said she contacted the police's fraud department on the same day she was scammed but said she was told there was nothing they could do to help.She said: "I feel angry and I feel frustrated. I feel that these criminals are getting away from the UK law."They are getting more and more sophisticated, but the fraud protection we have is not picking this up quickly enough. I feel like I haven't been protected. I don't feel safe."You work so, so hard for this money and then it's all taken away within one or two hours."

Ms Ramírez Osorio wants more people to be aware that scams like this can happen to anyone.

"It's important that people know about this. We think scams just happen to elderly people, but it happens to the young as well," she said."I don't wish this to happen to anybody. It's an emotional drain to go through this."An online fundraising page has been set up to help the nurse recoup some of her lost savings.

A spokeswoman from North Wales Police said: "Unfortunately this is a well-known scam. There has been an increase in reporting in NWP since the easing of lockdown."Victims should be advised that HMRC will never contact a person by telephone and demand instant payment of tax."

They added that anyone who has received a call like this should end the call immediately and report it to Action Fraud.

They should also not "provide bank details over the phone and victims should be wary of unexpected requests for payment from any organisation."If a victim has received a call like this and has provided their bank details they should contact their bank immediately to report the matter and to request that the transaction be stopped. The bank will be able to help in safeguarding the victim bank accounts."If a victim is in doubt about a suspicious phone call from any company or organisation the advice is to terminate the call, wait at least 10 minutes for the line to be cleared and then call back on a known and trusted number. No genuine organisation will question this."