A woman from Barry has dedicated her life to fundraising after her daughter was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis.

Ceri Williams has been nominated for ‘Wales Fundraiser of the Year’ for the Pride of Britain Awards.

Her daughter, Courtney, was diagnosed at 3 weeks old in 1997. Since then, Ceri has raised more than £50,000 through abseiling, skydives, runs, climbing mountains and fundraising events, in the hope of finding a cure.

However, in October 2019, Courtney died from the condition at the age of 22.

Courtney was diagnosed at three weeks old. Credit: Ceri Williams

‘’We walked out of the hospital with nothing really, it was really hard. I decided then to set up a charity For Court. We have no set up memory boxes so the families and loved ones can walk out of that hospital with a lock of hair, handprint, thumbprints and footprints.’’

Ceri donates the memory boxes to her local hospital in the hope that it brings other families some comfort after losing loved ones.

She is currently training to complete a half marathon to raise money in memory of her daughter.

‘’I know she is looking down on me, I am not going to give up. I just want to keep Court’s name going, I want to be able to talk about her everyday, and I want to keep raising money every day for her.’’

Ceri has been fundraising for over 20 years and has now started a charity in her daughter's name. Credit: Ceri Williams

The money raised has been donated to the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, The Cystic Fibrosis Pediatrics department in the University of Wales hospital, and the Cystic Fibrosis adult team in Llandough Hospital.

For Ceri, her two decade long fundraising efforts have been to help others, but also to keep her ‘caring’ daughter’s memory alive.

‘’She was a very giving person, she always made everyone laugh, I love her so much, I miss her so much, and I’ve got a massive hole in my heart now and I don’t want to just sit back and do nothing. I want to help other families, and if I can do that in Courtney’s memory, that is going to be a huge part of my life.’’

The Pride of Britain Awards honours unsung heroes who have made a difference to others through their fundraising efforts.

Nominees are first considered in the ITV Regional News round of selection.

An overall winner will be crowned the UK Fundraiser 2020 later this year.