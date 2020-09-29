Builder denies committing 'carefully executed plan' to murder wife’s lover

A builder has denied committing a “carefully executed plan” to murder his wife’s lover after luring him to a confrontation at a secluded farm.

Prosecutors allege Andrew Jones shot Michael O’Leary dead “in cold blood” because he discovered he was having an affair with his wife.The 53-year-old claims the rifle accidentally went off while during an argument with Mr O’Leary at Cyncoed Farm in Carmarthenshire in January this year.The father-of-three, who runs his own building company, said he panicked after his friend of 25 years was fatally injured. Swansea Crown Court heard Jones had lured Mr O’Leary, a site manager, to the remote farm he owned by sending text messages from his wife’s phone.

The trial is taking place at Swansea Crown Court

After shooting him dead with a rifle, Jones disposed of the father-of-three’s body by burning it in an oil drum at a yard adjacent to his home in Carmarthen.Under cross-examination, William Hughes QC, prosecuting, accused the defendant of changing his account to the jury as the evidence “becomes stronger against you”.He said it was a ''carefully planned action'' to kill Michael O’Leary.Mr Hughes told the defendant he had thought out plans to take his vehicle to Fisherman’s car park and to make it look like he had killed himself. Mr Jones denied it was planned out. “I wanted him to get the message - stay away from us,” Jones told the jury.The defendant told the court Mr O’Leary “lunged” for the weapon and it went off as he tried to pull it away from him, causing a fatal injury.Jones, of Bronwydd Road, Carmarthen, denies murder. The trial continues.