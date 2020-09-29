The Welsh Rugby Union has responded to calls to allow junior rugby to return in areas which have been affected by local lockdowns.

It comes after it lifted restrictions in Caerphilly following a warning they could potentially miss out on "a generation of talented young players" after all rugby training was temporarily suspended in various regions under restriction in Wales.

It said it will continue to review the situation in other areas under lockdown.

A petition was launched and gathered nearly 5,000 signatures in two days.

Welsh Government guidance states that outdoor classes and team sports for up to 30 people are able to continue within lockdown areas, but people should not travel to areas outside the county to exercise or play sports.

A petition was started after sport was stopped in the lockdown areas. Credit: ITV Wales

Speaking in response to the petition, the WRU said that player safety and the long term return of the community game had been at the "forefront of the decision."

"When local lockdowns are imposed by Welsh Government, our approach is to temporarily suspend rugby in that area. The rationale for this is that rugby environments ordinarily bring people together who might not otherwise come into contact with each other," the statement continued.

"This is usually a great unique strength of the game, but a challenge at a time when community transmission needs minimising."

It also said it had offered financial support to clubs affected by the pandemic.

"All clubs received £1,000 in April and then a further £500 from the emergency funding pot over the summer towards the purchase of any PPE, cleaning materials or similar to allow them to return to training.

"This week all WRU full member clubs have received £1,000 and the district clubs £600 – this is a first instalment of their 2020/21 core grant."

£1,000,000 The WRU also confirmed that an additional £1m had been allocated to community clubs.

The statement continued, "The temporary suspension of community rugby in Caerphilly has now been lifted with immediate effect following regular reviews of the situation there and three weeks after a local lockdown was imposed.

"Clubs and teams of all ages in the area may now return to training within the current return to rugby guidelines if they feel they can provide a safe environment for players, coaches and volunteers."

Caerphilly was the first county in Wales to be placed under local lockdown restrictions. Credit: PA

"The suspension of rugby in areas where local lockdowns are deemed necessary is a short-term measure that is reviewed regularly and we are pleased that after three weeks, we can lift the restriction on clubs in Caerphilly county borough to return to rugby activities – if they feel they can provide a safe environment for rugby.

"We will continue to support them in whatever choice they make."