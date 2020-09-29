A young film-maker from Carmarthenshire has been nominated for an award for raising more than £2,000 for a for children's brain conditions charity.

24-year-old Samuel Turner, who is autistic, has been fundraising for Cerebra through runs, and community events.

''I have autism but I also have a heart of gold to do some inspiring things for the charity, such as making films to help their awareness and what they do to help children living with conditions.''

''It's not just about the money side of things. I enjoy it so much because it gets me out the house, because I may be lazy in bed in various occasions.''

Samuel has been raising money for a charity which helps children with brain conditions. Credit: Samuel Turner

He has been nominated as the 'Wales Fundraiser of the Year' for the Pride of Britain awards.

Samuel hopes to raise awareness of those with brain conditions, and dispel any misconceptions.

''There's other people and children living with brain conditions that I need to help in the world, and give them the support they need.''

Samuel won an award for his short documentary. Credit: ITV Wales

He first started making films when he was just eleven years old and recently won an award at the Wales International Film Festival in Neath for his film about overcoming the obstacles of autism.

''The film shows other film-makers with disabilities that they can do whatever they want to.''

''Raising awareness doesn't come from the achievements, it comes from the heart. Be proud, powerful and strong. Don't ever be ashamed of who you are.''

The Pride of Britain Awards honours unsung heroes who have made a difference to others through their fundraising efforts.

Nominees are first considered in the ITV Regional News round of selection.

An overall winner will be crowned the UK Fundraiser 2020 later this year.