Three more Covid-19 deaths as 366 new cases confirmed in Wales

Three deaths and 366 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, with Rhondda Cynon Taf and Cardiff reporting the highest number of new cases within the last 24 hours.

The latest figures, released by Public Health Wales, means that 1,615 people have died with Covid-19 in the country.

It also takes the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 23,597.

The areas with the highest number of new cases are Rhondda Cynon Taf - with 61 new cases and 25.3 per 100,000 people testing positive - and Cardiff, where 53 people tested positive. 14.4 cases have been identified per 100,000 people in the capital.

Blaenau Gwent currently has the highest number of positive cases per 100,000 people at 35.8. Bridgend has the second highest, with 26.5 cases per 100,000 people.

Bridgend also registered 39 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Many areas in the north of Wales did not report a significant increase, with no new cases identified on Anglesey.

It comes after three more local authority areas in Wales were put into local lockdowns to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Neath Port Talbot, the Vale of Glamorgan and Torfaen became the latest areas of south Wales to be placed under tightened restrictions from 6pm on Monday.

People are unable to enter or leave a number of areas across the south without a reasonable excuse.

It also follows the warning of an intensive care doctor, who has urged people to obey the rules in order to stop the Welsh NHS being "completely overwhelmed".

Dr Ami Jones, who works at Neville Hall Hospital in Abergavenny, said between a quarter and half of patients at her hospital have coronavirus.

"It only takes a few people to let us down," she said.

"Whatever you can do to obey the rules and help us just get through this period...it can be the difference between the NHS getting completely overwhelmed and us actually being able to cope and get back to normal life."

Dr Giri Shankar, of Public Health Wales, issued a reminder about following government guidelines to prevent the transmission of the virus whilst also warning others to follow rules to prevent further lockdowns.

“Public Health Wales reminds the public of local restrictions in place in 11 local authority areas in Wales," he said.

"These arrangements are necessary in order to bring transmission of the virus under control in these areas. It is very important that we abide by the regulations in the areas in which we live and that we do not travel between local authority areas without a reasonable excuse.

“We remind people living in areas of Wales where there are currently no restrictions in place to remember, at all times, the importance of adhering to the regulations to prevent further local restrictions."