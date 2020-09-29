Wrexham, Denbighshire, Flintshire and Conwy go into local lockdown

Dr Andy Campbell, a consultant in critical care at Wrexham Maelor Hospital explains the situation there to Jonathan Hill.

Four more areas of Wales have gone into local lockdown after a rise in cases of coronavirus.

Wrexham, Denbighshire, Conwy and Flintshire joined 12 other counties with stricter restrictions from 6.00pm on Thursday October 1.

It will affect around 504,000 people and will bring the number of people in Wales under lockdown to more than 2. 4 million.

Since September 8, sixteen areas in Wales have faced new restriction to help reduce the spread of the virus.

Caerphilly, and Rhondda Cynon Taf were the first two counties to face stricter measures in early September.

Soon Bridgend, Blaenau Gwent, Merthyr Tydfil, and Newport followed. Over the weekend, Llanelli became the first town to be added to the list, before Swansea, Cardiff, Neath Port Talbot, the Vale of Glamorgan and Torfaen also followed.

Yellow markings along the pedestrianised area of Cardiff city centre aid social distancing Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

The new measures are not on the same scale as those introduced for the whole of Wales back in March, but they do limit things like socialising and travelling in an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus.

What does a local lockdown mean?

People are unable to enter or leave their areas without a ''reasonable excuse'', such as work or education.

People can only meet others that they do not live with, outdoors.

Extended households or 'bubbles' no longer exist in areas of local lockdown - even if everyone in the bubble lives in the same area.

The restrictions will be in addition to the rules that apply everywhere in Wales, including:

All licensed premises must stop selling alcohol at 10pm

Everyone over 11 will be required to wear face coverings in indoor public areas.

Caerphilly and Rhondda Cynon Taf are already under a local lockdown Credit: PA

The Health Minister Vaughan Gething MS said the decision was not an easy one.

“It’s always difficult to make the decision to impose restrictions but we hope that these measures will make a positive difference – just as we have seen in Caerphilly and Newport, where local residents have pulled together and followed the rules.

“It is important we all work together and support each other. This isn’t just about protecting ourselves, it’s about protecting each other.”

It comes following a rapid increase in the number of cases of coronavirus, which have been linked to people meeting indoors, not following social distancing guidelines and returning from summer holidays overseas.

As of Tuesday, three more people died with coronavirus and 366 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed. Rhondda Cynon Taf and Cardiff reported the highest number of new cases within the last 24 hours.

Alyn and Deeside's MP Mark Tami said he was "disappointed" to learn of the lockdown.

"The number of cases in Flintshire has been increasing quickly in the last fortnight which has been a cause of concern. Whilst nobody wants a local lockdown, it’s clear that it’s necessary to save lives in Alyn & Deeside. This is and must remain our primary aim."

He urged everyone in his constituency to take the measures seriously and stick to the "letter and the spirit of them".

"I will be speaking to the health board, the Welsh Government and the UK Government to ensure that people needing healthcare are able to access it without delay, that there is support for local businesses affected by this change, and that clear guidance is available to people who have been shielding”