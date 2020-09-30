Gareth Bale and Ashley Williams left out of Wales squad by Ryan Giggs

Tottenham forward Gareth Bale and former Wales captain Ashley Williams have been left out of the squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League and friendly matches.

Ryan Giggs' side play matches against England, Republic of Ireland and Bulgaria but he will be without Wales' highest ever goalscorer as Bale continues his return to fitness at his club.

Tom Lockyer and James Lawrence also miss out on the squad, but there are recalls for Chris Mephan, Joe Rodon and a first call-up for defender Rhys Norrington-Davies.

There is also a return for Aaron Ramsey who is enjoying life at Juventus under new manager Andrea Pirlo.

The omission of Ashley Williams comes as the 36-year-old looks for a new club. He has not played club football since leaving Bristol City at the end of last season, but Giggs has not closed the door on him for the future.

I don't think it is the end for Ash, age doesn't matter for me. It is a bit different with Ash at the moment because he isn't playing but it definitely isn't over for him. Wales manager Ryan Giggs

"Obviously he wasn't involved in the last squad and we called up Ben Cabango for the first time and he did well in training and impressed," he said.

"All the other centre halves are all playing now and we are okay in that department."

When discussing how his side will cope without talisman Bale for their upcoming matches Giggs said that he hopes the players see it as a chance to make a name for themselves.

Gareth Bale watches Tottenham Hotspur after returning to the club on loan. Credit: PA

"Gareth has not really trained since he met up with us last time," Giggs said.

"We will miss him because he is the captain and a leader on and off the pitch but it gives a chance for someone else to stake a claim."

Bale has recently completed a loan move from Real Madrid to his former club Tottenham Hotspur, after his relationship with manager Zinedine Zidane became strained.

There was talk of a move to Giggs' former team Manchester United but instead he opted for a move back to White Hart Lane, something his manager is excited about.

"It is a club he knows well and gives him a chance to get some playing time, it doesn't matter who you are you need to be playing matches.

"Everyone is excited to see him play in the premier league and with him playing regularly it will be good for us as well.'

Speaking of the first call-up for Rhys Norrington-Davies, Giggs said that he had been keeping tabs on the youngster for a while.

"We have been watching him for a while, he was on loan last year and he did really well for Luton recently," he said.

"He is someone who can play centre back and left back and I am looking forward to working with him."

Wales play England in a friendly match on October 8 before facing Ireland and Bulgaria in the UEFA Nations League on October 11 and 14 respectively.

Wales full squad

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey, Danny Ward, Adam Davies

Defenders: Chris Gunter, Ben Davies, Ethan Ampadu, Connor Roberts, Chris Mepham, Ben Cabango, Joe Rodon, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Neco Williams

Midfielders: Aaron Ramsey, Jonathan Williams, Harry Wilson, David Brooks, Joe Morrell, Will Vaulks, Matthew Smith, Daniel James, Dylan Levitt, Brennan Johnson.

Forwards: Kieffer Moore, Hal Robson-Kanu, Tyler Roberts, Rabbi Matondo, Ben Woodburn.