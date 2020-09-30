I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! presenters Ant and Dec have visited Wales ahead of the brand new series of the show, which will take place at Gwrych Castle later this year.

The presenting duo shared a selfie together on Twitter, saying they were on a "quick trip to Wales in search of the #imaceleb castle. If only there was a sign..."

Gwrych Castle in Abergele was confirmed as the location where Ant & Dec will host an adapted version of the show live each night on ITV this autumn.

It was announced that the show, which usually flies celebrities out to the Australian jungle, would be taking place in the UK for its 20th series because of the coronavirus pandemic.

As on the regular series, viewers will see a group of celebrities undertake grueling trials and challenges to win food and treats in the lead up to one of them being crowned, for the first time ever, King or Queen of the Castle.

Gwrych Castle in Abergele is the location for the 2020 series of ITV's I'm a Celeb Credit: ITV Wales

With views of the countryside, Gwrych Castle - which is rumoured to be haunted - is nestled in a tree lined hillside overlooking the Irish Sea. The ruined castle is spread across 250 acres of gardens and grounds.

Richard Cowles, Director of Entertainment at ITV Studios, said in August: “The Australian jungle is such an integral part of the show it was a big challenge to find a UK location where we could continue to deliver what viewers love about I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! But Gwrych will definitely do that; the Castle sits in an amazing and atmospheric setting on a hillside overlooking the Irish Sea.

“While there will be plenty of changes required as we move from New South Wales in Australia to North Wales in the UK, we are really excited to see how we can adapt the format and make the Castle our new home for a very special 20th series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! this Autumn.”