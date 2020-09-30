Swansea City coach Alan Tate given four-match ban after touchline clash

Swansea City coach Alan Tate has been handed a four-match ban and fined £920 after a touchline altercation.

Tate, 38, admitted breaching Football Association rules during the match between the south Wales side and Birmingham City on September 19.

He appeared to grab Birmingham player Jan Toral by the throat during the 0-0 draw at the Liberty Stadium.

A statement from the FA said: "His behaviour at half time of the EFL Championship fixture against Birmingham City FC on 19 September 2020 amounted to improper and violent conduct."

Alan Tate was a player for Swansea before joining the backroom staff last year. Credit: PA

The former defender, who made 340 appearances for Swansea as a player, only joined the coaching staff at the club in September 2019.

He has remained part of manager Steve Cooper's backroom team since.

The suspension means that Tate will not be allowed on the touchline for Swansea's matches against Millwall, Huddersfield, Coventry and Bristol City.