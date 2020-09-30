All 32 coronavirus cases diagnosed at Swansea University have been linked to a house party attended by one infected person, the university's registrar has revealed.Students are being warned that if they are caught flouting Covid-19 rules could face being kicked off their courses.So far, six warnings have been given to students who have been caught breaching the rules.The university says it has not yet had to bring in measures to restrict students to their halls, as has been seen in Manchester, as the cases have not been linked to the campus.Andrew Rhodes, Registrar and Chief Operating Officer at Swansea University, said: “One infected person who came from outside the area caused the transmission of the virus.“In terms of all those who had positive test results, there were 32 - all of those students were from a particular party.”

More than 30 cases have been confirmed at the university. Credit: PA Images

He added: “We have seen a reasonable amount of cases but we have had no cases within hall of residents or on the campus.“We’ve had no cases on the campus at all, it’s all been in private accommodation. The vast majority are connected to the same event on September 12 when there was a cluster of parties.“In line with Covid restrictions we cannot be having gatherings or parties you can only be with those in your house or flat bubbles.“There are some students who have enjoyed themselves more than they should have done but the vast majority have been brilliant."

It's believed that one infected person attended the house party.

Mr Rhodes continued: “We have not needed to exclude anyone but we have issued formal warnings to students who did not heed their formal warnings. I meet with them last week.“We would look at suspension after they have been warned, we are hoping it does not come to that - we have to try to come to a sensible balance. We have issued six warnings but we have not need to issue any others. We have not needed to take any disciplinary action.“We were seeing a lot of these issues when they first arrived as they have been cooped up for six months. The campus itself is a very secure environment. What we have seen with exceptions of those cases is that the numbers have been extremely low.”

Students received positive test results after all attending the same party. Credit: PA Images

A video warning has since been issued to graduates over coronavirus.Swansea University has a 23,000 strong student population, which encompasses both the Swansea Bay and the Singleton campus, of which 15,000 students are in private accommodation.So far, £700,000 has been invested into ensuring that the university campuses are safe for students but it is expected the figure could go up to £1 million.Mr Rhodes said the university teamed up with the Student Union in order to offer a covered outdoor space in which students could socialise during the current pandemic.

Warnings have been given to students caught breaching the rules.

The registrar also said that it was 'far too soon' to make any decisions as to whether students can be reunited with their families over the festive season.Mr Rhodes said: “It’s too early to say about Christmas - that’s a decision to be taken by the governments and not the universities,” he said.“People want to go home over Christmas and be with their families that is what we want to see happen.”