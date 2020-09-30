The father from Neath donating football boots to children who can't afford them

Carl Bradley has raised more than £300,000 for charity and has now set up a community project to help children who can't afford football boots.

He has been nominated for a Pride of Britain award for his fundraising for charities and causes within his community over the years. He has taken part in runs from Swansea to Cardiff, climbed mountains, half marathons and ultras to raise the money.

''Just seeing the outcome of the money raised that was going into the charity and making a difference, that got me the bug to keep going.''

Carl has fundraised more than £300,000 over the years for charities. Credit: Carl Bradley

Last year, the father from Neath, set up The Boot Room to help children who can't afford sports shoes to continue playing sport.

''I overheard a parent saying on the touchline, I don't know whether my sons will be back playing football because she couldn't afford the boots. Within hours of hearing that, by Sunday morning I set up The Boot Room.''

Carl wants every child to have access to sport, no matter their background.

Children can choose their own boots at no cost. Credit: ITV Wales

''We don't put any barriers up, because I believe every child deserves an opportunity to take part in sport, whether for physical side or mental side as well. They can come in, they can choose their boots and they can be happy and it doesn't cost the parents anything.''

There are drop-off points for unwanted sports boots at a number of locations across south Wales, including at the YMCA in Neath and the Swansea City club shop at the Liberty Stadium.

His project has been recognised by sports stars such as Angel Rangel and John Hartson, who have congratulated him for his work. It is also supported by the Swans.

For Carl, the recognition is just a plus. He says he just wants to make a difference for young children, not just in Wales, but across the UK.

''Sometimes, the stories you hear, you have to hold back the tears.''

''We will help anybody, there is nothing at all to divide you from anyone. I don't do it for the awards, I just do it to make a difference.''

The Pride of Britain Awards honours unsung heroes who have made a difference to others through their fundraising efforts.

Nominees are first considered in the ITV Regional News round of selection.

An overall winner will be crowned the UK Fundraiser 2020 later this year.