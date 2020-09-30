The latest weekly coronavirus rates for Wales - how high is your area?

The latest weekly coronavirus rates for every local authority in Wales have been released, showing the situation where you live.

In Blaenau Gwent, 192 new cases of the virus were reported in the seven days to September 27 - the equivalent of 274.8 per 100,000 people. This is currently the highest rate in Wales and is up from a rate of 143.1 the week before.

Merthyr Tydfil has 129 new cases and the second highest Covid rate in Wales at 213.8, up from 164.1 the week before.

Rhondda Cynon Taf is third, where the rate has risen from 150 to 184, with an enormous 444 new cases reported in the seven days to September 27.

The following figures are for the seven days to September 27. The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Here is the full list, from highest to lowest rate:

Blaenau Gwent: 192 new cases - a rate of 274.8 per 100,000 people (up from a rate of 143.1)

Merthyr Tydfil: 129 new cases - a rate of 213.8 (up from 164.1)

Rhondda Cynon Taf: 444 new cases - a rate of 184.0 (up from 150.0)

Bridgend: 157 new cases - a rate of 106.8 (up from 94.5)

Swansea: 247 new cases - a rate of 100.0 (up from 44.9)

Cardiff: 319 new cases - a rate of 86.9 (up from 39.8)

Carmarthenshire: 126 new cases - a rate of 66.7 (up from 45.0)

Newport: 90 new cases - a rate of 58.2 (down from 64.0)

Flintshire: 84 new cases - a rate of 53.8 (up from 31.4)

Neath Port Talbot: 76 new cases - a rate of 53.0 (up from 18.8)

Caerphilly: 93 new cases - a rate of 51.4 (down from 67.4)

Torfaen: 48 new cases - a rate of 51.1 (up from 22.3)

Conwy: 54 new cases - a rate of 46.1 (up from 32.4)

Wrexham: 59 new cases - a rate of 43.4 (up from 12.5)

Vale of Glamorgan: 55 new cases - a rate of 41.2 (up from 30.7)

Denbighshire: 36 new cases - a rate of 37.6 (down from 39.7)

Ceredigion: 17 new cases - a rate of 23.4 (up from 4.1)

Powys: 29 new cases - a rate of 21.9 (up from 7.6)

Monmouthshire: 18 new cases - a rate of 19.0 (up from 12.7)

Gwynedd: 18 new cases - a rate of 14.5 (up from 9.6)

Isle of Anglesey: 7 new cases - a rate of 10.0 (down from 35.7)

Pembrokeshire: 11 new cases - a rate of 8.7 (down from 9.5)

Data for the most recent three days (September 28-30) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on data published on the Public Health Wales Covid-19 surveillance dashboard on September 30.

The figures are based on tests carried out in NHS Wales laboratories and tests conducted on Welsh residents processed in commercial laboratories.

Meanwhile, today's daily figures revealed one further death from coronavirus and 388 new cases reported across Wales.

It brings the total number of cases to 23,985 and the total deaths to 1,616, according to Public Health Wales.

