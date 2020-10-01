ITV's 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' will be allowed to go ahead in locked down Conwy county, the Welsh Government has confirmed.

TV bosses announced that the 20th series would be taking place in Abergele, after the coronavirus pandemic halted plans for it to take place in the usual location of the Australian jungle.

Gwrych Castle in Abergele is the location for the 2020 series of ITV's I'm a Celeb Credit: ITV Wales

Concerns were raised after the county was placed into lockdown, but ITV reassured viewers that all relevant guidelines were being adhered to "as well as our own strict COVID protocols."

It comes following a rapid increase in the number of cases of coronavirus, which have been linked to people meeting indoors, not following social distancing guidelines and returning from summer holidays overseas.

The new restrictions say that people will not be allowed to enter or leave the area without a "reasonable excuse" and extended households have been scrapped.

Travelling into the county in the first place is deemed a "reasonable excuse", the Welsh Government have told ITV News, as it would be classed as work.

A spokesperson added: “Filming can take place in Wales, including in areas subject to local restrictions, providing the production puts measures in place in accordance with Welsh law to minimise the risk of spreading coronavirus."

“We are working with ITV on its plans for I’m A Celebrity to start filming later this month.”

A spokesman for ITV said: "I'm A Celebrity continues to adhere to all relevant guidelines as well as our own strict COVID protocols."

On Wednesday, the show's presenters Ant and Dec shared a selfie together on Twitter, saying they were on a "quick trip to Wales in search of the #imaceleb castle. If only there was a sign..."

With views of the countryside, Gwrych Castle - which is rumoured to be haunted - is nestled in a tree-lined hillside overlooking the Irish Sea. The ruined castle is spread across 250 acres of gardens and grounds.

Richard Cowles, Director of Entertainment at ITV Studios, said in August: “The Australian jungle is such an integral part of the show it was a big challenge to find a UK location where we could continue to deliver what viewers love about I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! But Gwrych will definitely do that; the Castle sits in an amazing and atmospheric setting on a hillside overlooking the Irish Sea.

“While there will be plenty of changes required as we move from New South Wales in Australia to North Wales in the UK, we are really excited to see how we can adapt the format and make the Castle our new home for a very special 20th series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! this Autumn.”