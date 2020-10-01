A police and crime commissioner has asked the Home Office to apologise to residents over an "impractical decision" to house migrants at a military barracks near Tenby.

Dafydd Llywelyn said there had been a "lack of planning, communication, consultation and information" over the use of the camp in the coastal village of Penally, near Tenby.

Mr Llywelyn, the police and crime commissioner for Dyfed-Powys, described the move as "totally unacceptable" and said it showed a "lack of respect" to residents in Penally and the surrounding area, as well as local services.

"There has been no clarity on the strategic plan and insufficient engagement to ensure we support and safeguard these vulnerable individuals whilst also addressing local concerns, and I am now demanding that the Home Office apologises to the local residents for their lack of respect," he said.

The Home Office said the camp had been provided to them by the Ministry of Defence as contingency accommodation for asylum seekers while their claims are being processed.

A spokesperson said an increase in Channel crossings, coupled with the need to adhere to Coronavirus guidelines has led to less accommodation space being available.

Locals have accused far-right groups of using the issue to fuel their own agenda Credit: he Pembrokeshire Herald

On 21 September, the first group of up to 250 male asylum seekers, aged between 18 and 35, were moved into the converted barracks.

A number of protests took place at the site, with a 50-year-old man arrested on suspicion of public order offences on 22 September.

Anti-racism protesters stood outside the camp with welcome placards the following day.

Last week, First Minister Mark Drakeford told the Welsh Parliament that the Welsh Government had not been given a say in the decision to use the site for migrants.

He said a written request to Home Secretary Priti Patel for assurances that funding would be provided to the area to help deal with resulting demands on its services was met by an "utter blanket refusal".

And on Tuesday, Helen Mary Jones, Plaid Cymru MS for Mid and West Wales, told the Senedd that a "strongly worded" letter had been written by the local health board and county council, supported by local representatives.

She said this raised "grave concerns" about the Home Office's decision, particularly regarding the ability to provide appropriate support to those being housed at the camp.

Welcome messages were attached to the gates of the camp by members of a local group Credit: ITV Wales

Mr Llywelyn said he had attended several multi-agency meetings, involving police, the local authority, health board and Welsh Government, over the past two weeks.

"It has been left to our local agencies including the police to pick up the pieces of this impractical Home Office decision and I am therefore asking for a direct apology," he added.

"This way of working is not acceptable."

"I will continue to involve myself and be proactive in these developments to support the local community of Penally and Pembrokeshire and ensure these vulnerable individuals are safeguarded and provided with adequate services."

A spokeswoman for the Home Office said: "We have daily conversations with local authorities and policing representatives to address concerns in the local community, and have had numerous calls with the police and crime commissioner.

"We have also made it very clear that we would be happy to participate in a local discussion event."

"We are required by law to provide asylum seekers who would otherwise be destitute with suitable accommodation, and following a review of available Government property, the MOD agreed to temporarily hand over two of their sites in Kent and Pembrokeshire which are now being used to house asylum seekers."

"Their basic needs are provided for by our accommodation providers, not local authorities, reducing the strain on services."