A jury has retired to consider its verdict on a builder who is accused of luring his wife's secret lover to a remote farm and shooting him dead.

Andrew Jones, 53, is accused of murdering Michael O'Leary, 55, after discovering he was having an affair with his wife Rhianon, 51.

Prosecutors allege that Jones shot Mr O'Leary dead "in cold blood" because he had learned of the extramarital fling.

Swansea Crown Court heard Jones claim the .22 rifle accidentally went off while he and Mr O'Leary grappled during an argument at Cyncoed Farm in Carmarthenshire in January this year.

The father-of-three, who runs his own building company, said he panicked after his friend of 25 years was fatally injured.

Jones told the jury he had taken a weapon to the farm to "frighten" Mr O'Leary.

"I wanted him to get the message - stay away from us," he told the court.

"I wanted to shame him, 'You told my daughter you weren't going to meet her anymore, and here you are'. I wanted to scare him and shame him."

After Mr O'Leary died, Jones admitted to disposing of the father-of-three's body by burning it in an oil drum at a yard adjacent to his home in Carmarthen.

The site manager's body has never been found and forensic scientists have only recovered a small piece of his intestine from the drum.

Jones, of Bronwydd Road, Carmarthen, denies a single charge of murder.

Trial judge Mrs Justice Jefford told the jury of four men and eight women: "As I have said repeatedly to you, what you make of the evidence is a matter for you.

"It is not in issue that Andrew Jones burnt Mike O'Leary's body to dispose of it. He says he did, and you may wonder why the detail of this matters.

"The prosecution say this is all part of a picture, not of a panicking Andrew Jones who has seen his friend die in a horrible accident, but of a man with a plan.

"Maybe not a perfect plan, but a plan to dispose of a body after killing and to a man who carried out that killing calmly while keeping up appearances with his family and his friends and with the police.

"The defence say it shows nothing of the sort but the fact the forensic or the scientific evidence fits with Mr Jones's account of what he did - and whether or not it does is a matter for you - is another example of him telling the truth and therefore assists you to assess his credibility and the truthfulness of what he has been telling you.

"And you will recall that a similar point was made about the forensic evidence and the events of Cyncoed Farm."

The judge said the jury should try and reach a unanimous verdict.

"You should try and reach a unanimous verdict, a verdict on which you are all agreed. There may come a time when I can give you a majority verdict direction," she added.

"Importantly, you are not under any time pressure."