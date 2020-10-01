A care worker from Merthyr Tydfil has raised more than £21,000 for local hospital and charities since lockdown.

His fundraising has been recognised and he has been nominated for a Pride of Britain award.

Stephen Morris works with children with autism and challenging behaviours, and says he wanted to bring some happiness during a 'dark time'.

''I just love what I do and help people try and have a better life. It's just such a dark time and I just wanted to brighten up people's days.''

He initially wanted to raise £100, but pretty soon he hit the £6,000 mark after virtually raffling everyday items, sports memorabilia, and cash prizes. People from across the world have taken part.

He has donated the money to local hospital, to cafes which provide food to those who needed it during the pandemic, to charities, and local schools.

Stephen has been inundated with messages, letters and videos from his community and celebrities alike, from Phil Taylor to Lee Selby.

''I've had loads of messages and everything that has been raised has come from all around the Merthyr and Caerphilly Valley. Everyone has been helping me, it's unreal for such a small community.''

Stephen hopes his children will follow in his footsteps. Credit: ITV Wales

''It makes me feel emotional a bit, it makes me feel appreciated, and I never expected it to get this far.''

While he didn't think he would raise thousands, he hopes his work can inspire others to do the same, especially his children.

''What i'll be doing with all my letters I'e had, i'll be framing them to keep, it'll be nice if they do things like this when they're older.'

''Hopefully other people can do it theirselves if they can.''

The Pride of Britain Awards honours unsung heroes who have made a difference to others through their fundraising efforts.

Nominees are first considered in the ITV Regional News round of selection.

An overall winner will be crowned the UK Fundraiser 2020 later this year.