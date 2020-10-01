Six more people have died from coronavirus in Wales, the latest daily figures from Public Health Wales show.

It comes as four counties in north Wales are due to go into lockdown at 6pm on Thursday following a continual rise in cases.

There were 398 cases across Wales but Public Health Wales said there are approximately 2,000 tests which have been delayed.

"Approximately 2,000 test results (which will include both positive and negative results) from the UK Department of Health and Social Care’s Lighthouse labs have been delayed. This means that today’s test numbers will be an underestimate of the true picture of Coronavirus in Wales.

PHW apologised for the delay which it said was "beyond our control".

"The number of tests will in likelihood increase disproportionately over the coming days as the backlog of test results are incorporated into our reporting."

Wrexham, Denbighshire, Conwy and Flintshire join 12 other counties with stricter restrictions from 6.00pm on Thursday

Dr Robin Howe from Public Health Wales, said the new restrictions are "necessary" to bring transmission of the virus under control in the areas.

He also urged everyone to abide by the laws, which restricts people from entering or leaving their area.

"It is very important that we abide by the regulations in the areas in which we live and that we do not travel between local authority areas without a reasonable excuse.

“We are also seeing an increase in the number of people who are seriously ill and have been admitted to hospital with COVID-19.

“We are concerned that much of the good work conducted over the past few months is at risk of going to waste. If the situation continues to worsen, we may find ourselves at the same levels of infection that we experienced earlier this year in March and April, and with that comes the potential for more extended restrictions to be imposed nationally."