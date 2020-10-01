Ten people have now died in a coronavirus outbreak at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in south Wales.

Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board confirmed two more people had died and said there are currently 89 cases of the virus at the hospital, in Llantrisant, Rhondda Cynon Taf.

Twenty-two cases of the virus have also been identified at Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil, which bosses say are not linked to the Royal Glamorgan outbreak. These cases have not necessarily been contracted at the hospital either.

The health board will open a field hospital in Bridgend on October 8 for non-covid patients to be relocated.

Dr Kelechi Nnoaham, the health board's director of public health, said: "The opening of our field hospital next week will create capacity at the hospital for patients who need the most specialist care, and enable others to relocate to a covid-free setting.

Pictures from inside the field hospital in Bridgend as it gets ready to take patients:

Dr Nnoaham also made it clear that the "cases at Prince Charles Hospital are unlinked to the cases at Royal Glamorgan Hospital".

Temporary restrictions to services are in place at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital, including suspending planned surgery, with the exception of a small number of urgent cancer cases.

Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board said ambulances will be diverted to Bridgend, Merthyr, and Cardiff.

Some services, including accident and emergency walk-ins and mental health service, remain open.

Dr Nnoaham added: “Temporary restrictions to services at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital will remain in place until we are absolutely sure that we have contained the spread of the virus on the site.

"Alongside Public Health Wales, we are continually reviewing the situation, and acknowledge the major impact that our decisions are having on our patients, our communities, and our staff.

“The safety of our patients and staff across all of our sites remains our first priority and we remain grateful to all members of our community who are continuing to adhere to the guidance in order to help control the spread of this virus.”

A helpline has been set up for anyone who has concerns relating to the outbreak at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital. Members of the public can call 01685 726464 between 9am and 4.30pm (Mon – Fri).