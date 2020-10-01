People are being urged to use level crossings safely after Network Rail released images of several individuals walking, and even posing for photos, on the tracks.

The shocking images were captured at different times on Trenos level crossing near Llanharan, where trains travel on the busy line between Cardiff and Swansea at speeds of up to 85mph.

Each of the incidents caught on camera could have resulted in fatal or life-changing injuries.

The rail infrastructure company said there has been a recent increase in misuse of the crossings, particularly at places in south Wales like Rhoose, Maesteg and Llanelli.

British Transport Police recorded 221 incidents of trespass and 67 of misuse at a level crossing so far this year - although they say the actual number of times people have risked their lives through this behaviour is probably much higher.

Network Rail say the rail tracks are often misused in places like Cilfrew, Llanion and Dinas Powys too. Credit: Network Rail

Network Rail and British Transport Police said people should not loiter or be complacent when using a level crossing, no matter how scenic the location.

They are also asking parents to closely supervise children when near railway tracks, ensuring they all obey the signs to stop, look and listen.

Ronnie Gallagher, Route Level Crossing Manager at Network Rail said that since lockdown, there has been a "significant increase" in people out and about on walks.

With many people walking for longer distances and using level crossings for the first time, he added that "it is important that you concentrate, follow the instructions and only cross when there are no trains approaching."

Some people have been spotted appearing to take selfies whilst on the crossings. Credit: Network Rail

British Transport Police Embedded Inspector, Beata Evans, said: "Each year, hundreds of people take risks on and around the railway, resulting in tragic consequences and life-changing injuries.

"We are continuing to proactively patrol the railway network across Wales. Safety is our number one priority and we’re reminding everyone of the importance of taking care around the railway and that everyone loses when you step on the track."