An underground mine in the Vale of Neath has temporarily closed after a number of staff tested positive for coronavirus.

Work at Aberpergwm deep mine, near Glynneath, was immediately suspended after a 'high rate' of positive tests among workers.

Employees who tested positive for the virus have been told to self-isolate and are being given advice in line with Government guidelines.

Additional mobile testing has also been arranged for all employees.

Dr Keith Reid, executive director for public health for the Swansea Bay area, said: “The high rate of positive test results amongst staff at Aberpergwm mine indicates a clear need for the immediate suspension of operations at the site.

“It is essential that we reduce the opportunity for the virus to spread further and we will work with our partners to gain a clear understanding of the reasons behind the cluster of cases linked to the mine.”

Neath Port Talbot council cabinet member Cllr Leanne Jones said: “We all have a role to play in keeping Neath Port Talbot safe.

"I would urge anyone who is contacted by our contact tracing service to cooperate fully with their advice and to provide the information they need to help us limit any further spread into our local communities."

It is not yet known exactly how many employees tested positive, or when the mine might reopen.

Aberpergwm mine is operated by Energybuild Ltd and is said to be Europe's largest source of anthracite, better known as hard coal.