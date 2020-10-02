A Vale of Glamorgan man has been jailed for life after stabbing his friend to death in the street days before Christmas.

Father-of two Jordan Davies, 23, died after the attack in Holton Road, Barry, on the afternoon of Monday 16 December last year.

His friend, Jordan Brown, now 25, was arrested within hours of the stabbing and later charged with murder.

Police said the two had been involved in a confrontation in the street, with Brown stabbing Mr Davies three times, one chest wound proving fatal.

After attacking his friend, Brown fled, discarding his clothes in a nearby lane.

Police photograph of Jordan Brown's discarded clothing after the attack on his friend. Credit: South Wales Police

The attack happened in a busy town centre and members of the public had tried to help Mr Davies in the aftermath. He also received extensive treatment by medics, but died at the scene.

Police described it at the time as "a tragic incident which has cost a young man his life, and has devastated families."

Mr Davies' family said he was a loving son, brother and father, describing him as "a quiet, shy man who would rather sit and listen than take the lead."

Father-of-two Jordan Davies was described as quiet and shy. Credit: Family / South Wales Police

In a statement, they added: "We would like to say a massive thank you to South Wales Police; to all the legal team involved with this case. To the jury - we would like to thank you for coming to the right decision.

"To all witnesses who took their time to give evidence; all friends and family who have supported our family throughout this tough time.”

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Matt Powell, from South Wales Police, said Mr Davies' family have shown "tremendous courage and dignity."

Jordan Brown must serve a minimum of 24 years in jail. Credit: South Wales Police

DI Powell added: "They have waited patiently due to delays brought about by the current pandemic to see justice delivered. We hope the outcome at Cardiff Crown Court can go some way in helping them to recover from this tragedy.

“This tragic case yet again highlights the devastating and far-reaching consequences of knife crime.

“I cannot stress enough the importance of loved ones reporting their concerns if they suspect someone they know is carrying a knife or involved in knife crime.

“Speaking out could, quite simply, save a life.”

Brown, from Barry, had denied murder and insisted he was acting in self-defence.

He must serve a minimum of 24 years before being considered for release.

