The First Minister has said he "certainly will be expecting" Wales' field hospitals to be used over the winter.

As coronavirus case numbers rise in parts of Wales, Mark Drakeford said he is "very glad" Wales will have the extra capacity to help treat patients, "if and when we need it".

In an interview with ITV Wales, he said more than 5,000 extra beds will be on standby over the colder months. There will be capacity for 2,600 patients across Wales' field hospitals and another 2,500 extra beds inside other hospital facilities.

As we enter the usual cold and flu season, there are concerns that a second wave of coronavirus will place extra stress on the Welsh NHS. The additional beds will help the health service deal with that added pressure on top of the usual challenges they face every winter.

Several temporary hospitals were set up across the country at the beginning of the pandemic, although they remain mostly unused.

Locations for these include Venue Cymru in Llandudno, Parc y Scarlets stadium in Llanelli, Bluestone resort in Pembrokeshire and Bay Studios in Swansea.

The Dragon's Heart field hospital is being taken down and replaced with a 400-bed facility next to the University Hospital of Wales. Credit: PA Images

The 1,500 bed temporary facility at the Principality Stadium is being decommissioned and transferred to another location close to the University Hospital of Wales. The stadium should be handed back to the WRU by the end of October.

A new field hospital is currently being created in Bridgend. It is hoped that it will help relieve pressure on the Royal Glamorgan Hospital - which is experiencing an outbreak of Covid-19.

Ysbyty Seren is due to open on October 8 and will treat non-Covid patients.