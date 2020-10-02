Flood risk across Wales as Storm Alex brings heavy rain and high winds

Wales is set to be lashed by heavy rain and high winds as Storm Alex brings a stretch of bad weather across the UK over the weekend.

The Met Office has warned parts of Wales could see over 100mm of rain falling over the weekend, which is likely to lead to significant impacts from flooding and an enhanced risk of landslides.

Yellow and amber weather warnings are in place for Saturday and Sunday in Wales, which could see gusts of up to 65mph and a risk of flooding before the end of Sunday.

The autumnal spell will begin when the weather front named by Meteo-France arrives from the continent overnight into Friday.

It comes as some communities in Wales are still recovering after being devastated by severe flooding brought by Storms Dennis and Ciara earlier this year.

Some communities are still recovering from severe weather brought by two named storms earlier this year. Credit: ITV Wales

People are being warned to expect difficult driving conditions, road closures, public transport delays and power cuts.

The Met Office also said there is a chance homes and businesses could be flooded, with some communities potentially being cut off by flooded roads.

Chief meteorologist at the Met Office, Steve Ramsdale described the forecast as a “miserable end to the working week” and warned of gales between 60 and 65mph along sea fronts before another band of wet weather arrives for larger swathes of the country.