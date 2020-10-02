A former BBC presenter and pastor has been jailed for 10 years and four months after admitting to sex abuse offences against boys and men aged between 11 and 34.

Benjamin Thomas - who worked on Wales Today and Welsh language children's programme Ffeil - pleaded guilty to 40 sexual offences committed over a period of almost 30 years.

The 44-year-old, who was a pastor of Criccieth Family Church in Gwynedd up until his arrest last year, assaulted his victims while they were sleeping, often at Christian camps.

The vast majority of his victims were teenage boys, with some of them being secretly filmed naked in the shower, the court heard.

Sentencing him, Judge Timothy Petts said: "For nearly 30 years, until your arrest in September 2019, you hid a dark secret, namely that you were a prolific sex abuser."

He sentenced Thomas to 10 years and four months, with an extended licence period of six years

Thomas was sentenced to 10 years and four months in prison at Mold Crown Court.

Judge Petts said he abused his position as a "respected church leader" to find potential victims and his preferred method was to wait until they were asleep to abuse them.

He said: "As time went on, you progressed to making secret videos of boys and men."

His offending came to light when one victim had the "courage to come forward", and Thomas was reported to police, Judge Petts said.

Thomas, of Coed Onn Road, Flint, initially answered "no comment" when interviewed by police, but three weeks later asked to be re-interviewed and confessed to offences against 33 victims.

The court heard how many of his victims were unaware they had been abused until they were traced by police following Thomas's confession, and not all of the males he admitted abusing have been found.

The judge classed Thomas as a dangerous offender, ruled he would be on the Sex Offenders Register for life and issued a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Thomas, who has a wife and children, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to 40 offences including sexual activity with a child, sexual assaults, attempted sexual assaults, indecent assaults, voyeurism and making indecent videos of children.

In response to his sentencing, a spokesperson for NSPCC Cymru said: “As a pastor, Thomas will have been trusted and respected by many, but he exploited this position to gain access to young people for his own sexual gratification.

“Thankfully, Thomas’ campaign of abuse has now been brought to an end and he is rightfully facing time in jail.

“It is so important that anyone who has been abused feels safe to report what has happened to them, no matter how long ago the offence took place, in the knowledge that they will be listened to.”