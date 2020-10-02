A man who punched, kicked and dragged his new dog along the ground "like a rag doll" has had his jail sentence reduced.

John Trafford's cruelty towards French bulldog Ronnie was caught on camera, and the footage placed on social media.

An earlier court hearing in Llandudno was told Trafford had swung the defenceless animal above his head by the lead and slammed it on the ground, before raining blows onto it.

District judge Gwyn Jones had described the 39-year-old as “totally and utterly out of control” and said the dog could have been killed in the attack, which happened just one day after Trafford had bought it.

“I've had the opportunity of viewing the footage," the judge had added.

"No doubt the dog was terrified and was in significant pain as a result of your behaviour.

"It's equally clear this was a deliberate and gratuitous act on your part to cause suffering to that dog.”

The judge had credited "horrified and upset" eyewitnesses, whom he said had risked their own safety to challenge Trafford.

Trafford, from Kinmel Bay in Conwy County, had admitted causing unnecessary suffering on 19 May.

He was originally jailed for 20 weeks, with the judge telling him the extent of the violence justified the sentence.

Trafford was also banned from owning or being in charge of a dog for 15 years.

But after an appeal, Caernarfon Crown Court today reduced the jail term to 12 weeks and a ten-year ban.

The defendant told police he had been angry after Ronnie got “spooked” and ran off, and was “devastated and ashamed of himself.”

At an earlier hearing, Nia Dawson, defending, had said Trafford made no attempt to try and excuse his behaviour.

“He simply can’t explain the way he behaved,” she said.

“This is very much a one-off incident which has horrified him. It was a horrible incident and Mr Trafford is the first person to accept that."

The court had also heard that when police went to Trafford’s home, Ronnie didn’t appear to be in distress. The dog has since been placed with another local family.