A police boss in north Wales has warned they will "clamp down" on those breaking local lockdown rules if people refuse to comply.

North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner, Arfon Jones, said it was "vitally important" that everyone followed the new restrictions that came into force in several areas in the region on Thursday evening.

Mr Jones said the police force will initially be looking to "encourage" compliance with the regulations but if people do act "irresponsibly", the rules will be enforced.

Anyone who breaks lockdown rules can be fined, with the penalty starting at £60 and going up to £1,920 for repeat offenders. People can also face an even larger bill if taken to court over an offence.

Conwy, Wrexham, Flintshire and Denbighshire are the first parts of north Wales to go into local lockdown. Credit: ITV Wales

Wrexham, Flintshire, Conwy and Denbighshire are all under local lockdown meaning people are unable to enter or leave their areas without a ''reasonable excuse'', such as work or education.

There are also stricter limits on socialising with people living in these areas not allowed to meet up indoors with anyone they do not live with - unless they are a single-adult household.

If a person lives alone then they can meet up indoors, with one other household in the area.

Mr Jones praised most people for following and respecting the restrictions but warned of a potential "clamp down" on house parties and pub revellers who flout social distancing rules.

He said: "Our focus initially will be to educate, engage and encourage people to comply with the rules but if that doesn't work North Wales Police will enforce the rules."

"Both the councils and the police can issue fixed penalty ticket and the role of the police is to support council enforcement officers in relation to the night-time economy", he added.

The important thing from my point of view is to target irresponsible behaviour that is shown to spread the virus. Arfon Jones, North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner

Mr Jones agreed with the Welsh Government's logic of imposing new sanctions to parts of north Wales where Covid-19 infection rates have been rising.

He said although he understands businesses may be concerned about what lockdown means for them, there are limited options "if we want to control the virus".

He pointed to Caerphilly and Newport as examples of how localised lockdowns can be affective, saying "they went into local lockdown two to three weeks ago, and the numbers are coming down."

He added that this "shows that what the Welsh Government are trying to do actually works, as long as local people abide by the rules".