The First Minister has said people in the US are likely to question the leadership of president Donald Trump through the pandemic after he tested positive for Covid-19.

The president confirmed he and his wife Melanie tested positive for the virus in a tweet early on Friday morning.

But Mark Drakeford said "political ramifications" will follow as a result of Mr Trump's approach to the virus.

"This is a president who has always downplayed the virus," he told Sky News.

"He acted as though it didn't exist and this is bound to make people in the United States wonder about the quality of the leadership they've been offered over the last six months."

The Trumps will now self-isolate for 14 days. Credit: AP

Mr Drakeford said that he hoped Mr Trump and the first lady would "sail through" the virus.

"But I think it will bring a whole series of questions to the fore which the president has tried to sideline during this election campaign," Mr Drakeford added.

"He's not wanted to talk about coronavirus despite the 200,000 people who have died in the United States. So I think the political ramifications will be real, however his own condition develops."

The news came after it was announced on Thursday that senior Trump aide Hope Hicks had tested positive.

Mr Trump is now expected to be in quarantine for some two weeks while facing treatment for the disease.

Mr Trump's diagnosis comes just days after his first US presidential debate against opponent Joe Biden. Credit: AP

The president is 74 years old, putting him at higher risk of serious complications from the virus.

But the Associated Press quoted an unidentified White House doctor as saying Mr Trump would continue carrying out his duties “without disruption” despite the diagnosis.

The positive tests for the Trumps come as stark reminders that the coronavirus continues to spread, even as Mr Trump has tried desperately to suggest it no longer poses a danger.

They come just days after Mr Trump met with Joe Biden in their first US presidential debate.

At 77 years old, Mr Biden himself would also be classed as vulnerable, but according to the strict protocols of the event the candidates were kept apart and never even shook hands.