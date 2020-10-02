Three more people have died from coronavirus at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant, bringing the total to 13.

Cases continue to rise at the hospital as well with 94 people now having tested positive for the virus.

The hospital have made some temporary changes to services as they try to gain control of the outbreak. This includes adult emergency admissions being diverted to other hospitals.

Most elective surgeries have also been suspended.

Director of Public Health for Cwm Taf Univeristy Health Board, Professor Kelechi Nnoaham, said the temporary restrictions "will remain in place until we are absolutely sure that we have contained the spread of the virus on the site".

Ambulances are being diverted to other hospitals, apart from in the case of children. Credit: ITV Wales

The health board are opening a field hospital in Bridgend which they hope will relieve pressure on the Royal Glamorgan. Non-Covid patients will be transferred there for treatment.

Prof. Nnoaham said: "The opening of our field hospital next week will create capacity at the hospital for patients who need the most specialist care, and enable others to relocate to a Covid-free setting."

The site, called Ysbyty’r Seren, is due to open on October 8.

Inside the Ysbyty’r Seren field hospital in Bridgend as it prepares for patients:

Prof. Nnoaham added: "Alongside Public Health Wales, we are continually reviewing the situation, and acknowledge the major impact that our decisions are having on our patients, our communities, and our staff. We thank everyone for working with us at this challenging time.

"The safety of our patients and staff across all of our sites remains our first priority and we remain grateful to all members of our community who are continuing to adhere to the guidance in order to help control the spread of this virus."

A birthing centre was due to be reopened at the hospital on October 5 but this has now been postponed as a result of the outbreak.

The health board did not give an update on the case numbers at Prince Charles Hospital but previously said there were 22.

On Thursday, the health board said that there were also 22 confirmed coronavirus cases at the Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr. These cases are not linked to those at the Royal Glamorgan.

Cwm Taf health board are also being urging people to consider whether they need to access emergency departments at hospitals in the region or if they can find suitable medical help online, at a pharmacy or from their GP. This is to help hospitals manage pressures on their resources.

A helpline has been set up for anyone who has concerns relating to the outbreak at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital. Members of the public can call 01685 726464 between 9am and 4.30pm (Mon – Fri).