More than 450 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Wales over the past 24 hours as the virus continues to spread.

Public Health Wales said 462 new cases of the virus had been reported, bringing the total so far to 24,845.

There have also been three new deaths, bringing the total number to 1,625.

Merthyr Tydfil currently has the highest rate of coronavirus, with 29.8 cases per 100,000 of the population.

This is closely followed by Rhondda Cynon Taf, with a rate of 28.2 per 100,000. Both areas are in local lockdown.

Pembrokeshire currently has the lowest covid rate at 1.6 and is not currently subject to any local restrictions.

Around 2.4 million people in Wales across sixteen areas are in local lockdown in a bid to slow the spread of the virus.

Today, First Minister Mark Drakeford said people living alone in these areas can meet with one other household indoors from Saturday.

Extended households or 'bubbles' had previously been banned in areas under lockdown - even if everyone in the bubble lived there.

But the Welsh Government will ease restrictions to prevent loneliness and isolation. The rule of six will still apply to these new single people household bubbles.

Meanwhile, Caerphilly - the first county to be placed under a local lockdown in Wales - will have its local restrictions extended for a further seven days.

A Public Health Wales spokesperson said: "Following the introduction of restrictions in the borough of Caerphilly, our data is beginning to show a downward trend, and although we cannot categorically say this trend is a result of lockdown, we are cautiously optimistic and we are looking at a number of alternative sources to validate these results."

