Man in critical condition as car flips in Swansea

A man has been taken to hospital and is in a critical condition after a car overturned in the Penlan area of Swansea on Saturday morning.

The car overturned in Clwyd Road near its junction with Penderry Road at just after 4am, a South Wales Police spokesman said.

A 21-year-old man sustained serious injuries and was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, where his condition is described as critical..

Police want to identify a second man who is also believed to have been in the car but left the scene before officers arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.