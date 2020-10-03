More than 550 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Wales over the past 24 hours as the virus continues to spread.

Public Health Wales said 576 new cases of the virus had been reported, bringing the total so far to 25,420.

There have also been five new deaths, bringing the total number to 1,630.

Of the deaths reported on Saturday, two were in the Betsi Cadwaladr health board area, two in Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board area and one in the Cardiff and Vale health board area.

Around 2.4 million people in Wales across sixteen areas are in local lockdown in a bid to slow the spread of the virus.

On Friday, First Minister Mark Drakeford said people living alone in these areas can meet with one other household indoors from Saturday.

Extended households or 'bubbles' had previously been banned in areas under lockdown - even if everyone in the bubble lived there.

But the Welsh Government will ease restrictions to prevent loneliness and isolation. The rule of six will still apply to these new single people household bubbles.

Meanwhile, Caerphilly - the first county to be placed under a local lockdown in Wales - will have its local restrictions extended for a further seven days.