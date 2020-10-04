Aaron Ramsey a doubt for Wales as Juventus 'bubble' squad

Wales are awaiting clarification over whether Aaron Ramsey can join them for their fixtures against England, the Republic of Ireland and Bulgaria after the entire Juventus team went into "fiduciary isolation".

Ramsey was named in Ryan Giggs' squad for the triple header of fixtures between October 8 and 14 following injury but the former Arsenal midfielder's situation is complicated by matters out of his control arising in Turin.

Just five days before Wales are set to take on England at Wembley, Juventus announced on Saturday that two members of staff, neither of whom were players or technical or medical personnel, had tested positive for coronavirus.

While Juve are confident they will be able to take on Napoli in their Serie A fixture on Sunday evening, the apparent quarantining of their entire squad means Ramsey linking up with Wales is not a certainty.

Beforehand Juventus said they had put their squad into an isolated group to "allow all members who tested negative to the controls to carry out regular training and match activities, but [they] will not be allowed contact with [anyone] outside the group.

"The club is in constant contact with the competent health authorities."

The PA news agency understands Wales are awaiting a response over the Ramsey issue.

Tottenham forward Gareth Bale and former Wales captain Ashley Williams have been left out of the squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League and friendly matches.

Wales take on England in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Thursday in their first meeting since England won a Euro 2016 'Battle of Britain' clash 2-1 in Lens.

Wales then travel to the Aviva Stadium in Dublin to take on the Republic in the Nations League next Sunday before a trip to Sofia for an encounter against Bulgaria a week on Wednesday.

ITV Wales Sports Reporter Beth Fisher spoke to Ryan Giggs earlier this week about his squad for Wales' upcoming fixtures.