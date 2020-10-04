Homes flooded after river burst its banks in Gwynedd following heavy rain

Homes have been flooded for a second time after a river burst its banks in Gwynedd following heavy rain.

Properties in Abergwyngregyn, near Bangor, are still being repaired after flooding earlier this year.

Natural Resources Wales has issued three flood warnings in Ceredigion for the River Rheidol in Aberystwyth and River Aeron at Aberaeron and Talsarn.

It comes after an amber warning for heavy rain was in place yesterdayuntil 12pm on Sunday for the whole of the region's six counties.

Natural Resources Wales currently has staff in Abergwyngregynassisting with the flooding.

A spokesperson said: “We are aware of flooding within the Abergwyngregynarea and staff are currently assessing the situation.”

In Ceredigion, the council said the B4337 at Talsarn and the A44 in Lovesgrovethey been closed.

It also said they have crews out dealing with blocked gullies and flooding.

It added the "situation is expected to improve, but driving conditions will remain challenging. Residents are advised to monitor the forecasts."