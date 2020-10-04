A further 432 people have tested positive for coronavirus, according to Public Health Wales.

Over the past 24 hours, Its daily figures showed there have been no additional deaths, which remain at 1,630.

The total number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 stands at ringing the total so far to 25,852.

Cardiff has 43 news cases, with 39 in Rhondda Cynon Taf, 30 in Swansea, 29 in Flintshire, 27 in Bridgend and 21 in Gwynedd.

Around 2.4 million people in Wales across sixteen areas are in local lockdown in a bid to slow the spread of the virus.

On Friday, First Minister Mark Drakeford said people living alone in these areas can meet with one other household indoors from Saturday.

Extended households or 'bubbles' had previously been banned in areas under lockdown - even if everyone in the bubble lived there.

But the Welsh Government will ease restrictions to prevent loneliness and isolation. The rule of six will still apply to these new single people household bubbles.

Meanwhile, Caerphilly - the first county to be placed under a local lockdown in Wales - will have its local restrictions extended for a further seven days.