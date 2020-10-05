Almost 600 new cases of coronavirus reported in Wales

There have been 596 new confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in Wales, bringing the total number of cases to 26,447.

Public Health Wales also said the total number of deaths stands at 1,630, with no new deaths recorded today.

Cardiff saw the highest number of new coronavirus cases, with 91 reported. This was followed by Rhondda Cynon Taf, with 77 new cases, and Swansea, with 59.

Conwy saw the lowest number of new cases, with four confirmed.

Public Health Wales said it has seen a rise in the number of cases tested outside Wales, with most of those likely to be students who are now in other parts of the UK.

Meanwhile, the Welsh Government says it is "actively considering" imposing quarantine restrictions on people travelling into Wales from areas of the UK with high levels of coronavirus.

The weekly rate of new Covid-19 cases has soared in dozens of areas of England, following the addition of nearly 16,000 cases that went unreported because of a technical error with an Excel spreadsheet.

Manchester now has the highest rate in England, with 2,740 cases recorded in the seven days to October 1 - the equivalent of 495.6 cases per 100,000 people, up from 223.2 in the previous week.

In a letter to Boris Johnson last week, Mark Drakeford expressed concern about people living in such areas being able to travel long distances, potentially "spreading the virus well beyond their locality".

Health minister Vaughan Gething today told a press conference: "We're actively considering what we should do and I've discussed it this morning with the First Minister."

Manchester now has the highest coronavirus rate in England. Credit: PA Images

Mr Gething also attempted to answer some of the most commonly asked questions about the virus itself and the recent actions that have been taken to try to control its spread.

Local restrictions are now in place in Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Merthyr Tydfil, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea, Torfaen, Vale of Glamorgan, and Wrexham local authority areas, and in Llanelli.

There has also been an increase in cases in Gwynedd, with people urged to continue to follow the public health guidance: self-isolate when asked to do so, stay two metres away from others, and wash their hands regularly.

