Video report by ITV Wales Correspondent Richard Morgan

A 95-year-old WWII veteran has written and self-published a book recalling his experiences as a member of RAF Bomber Command.

John Henry Meller, from the Vale of Glamorgan, never previously spoke about his experiences as an Avro Lancaster bomber - one of the most dangerous places to be during the conflict, where aircrew were warned they had a 50/50 chance of survival.

But a number of years ago he was persuaded by a relative to write down what he could remember to ensure that future generations would never forget.

Now, with the help of his family, his memoirs have been self-published in the form of a book, and 100 copies are being sold around the world every week.

John was just 17 when he first wrote to the RAF to ask them if he could join Bomber Command.

"I wrote to the RAF and asked them if I could join the air crew", he told ITV News.

Soon after, at the age of 18, he was signed up. But operational flying during World War II was extremely dangerous.

According to the Imperial War Museum, 51% of aircrew were killed on operations, 12% were killed or wounded during non-operational accidents and 13% became prisoners of war. Less than a quarter survived the war unscathed.

John said at the time he didn't think about the dangers, despite being continually warned that his chances of survival were slim.

The Avro Lancaster was the most famous RAF heavy bomber of World War II Credit: PA Archive

"I never gave it a thought", he said.

"Even through all the training, when I started training and right through when I went on operations, you were warned there was a 50/50 chance of survival.

"So people could drop out anytime - and one or two did.

"You never gave it a thought, even though you came back and there were empty beds and empty spaces, you came back and carried on because something went out of your mind completely.

John, pictured in the middle of the group, during his time in RAF Bomber Command Credit: John Henry Meller

"You'd see aircraft falling out of the sky and it became natural, unfortunately... you just accepted it.

"It was only after the war that you started thinking about it."

What was RAF Bomber Command?

RAF Bomber Command was formed in 1936. Most of those who flew were very young, often in their late teens.

Its aim was to weaken Nazi Germany's ability to fight, which was crucial to the Allies' strategy for winning the war.

55,573 young men died flying with Bomber Command during World War II - more than those who serve in the Royal Air Force today.

It is widely believed that the war could not have been won without their efforts.

After the war, John married his wife, Barbara, and went on to join the Metropolitan Police as a Detective Inspector at Scotland Yard. He was involved in cases such as the Kray twins and the Great Train Robbery.

John married his wife, Barbara, in 1950 Credit: John Henry Meller

But he remained reluctant to speak about what he had experienced during the war, until a number of years ago when his son-in-law persuaded him to consider writing down his memories.

"I never wanted to... I never wanted to think back on all the things I had seen and done.

"But then my son-in-law asked me to do it and then I just typed it all out and left it. And it was my daughter, Caroline, who thought it should be printed and put into book form for others to read."

John's book now sells 100 copies every week, right across the world Credit: John Henry Meller

And now his book, 'The Boy With Only One Shoe: An illustrated memoir of wartime life with Bomber Command', is selling 100 copies around the world every week.

Asked if he was glad to have finally spoken out about his experiences, John replied: "I think it's educational, I think it will help".

But he has a deeper message that he wants the younger generation to understand.

"Nobody wins in war, let's face it", said John.

"Wars don't do anybody any good whatsoever."