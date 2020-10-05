The Prime Minister says he is ''concerned'' about Wales' coal tips but says it is the Welsh Government's responsibility to make them safe.

In February, a landslip caused 60,000 tonnes of spoil from a former coal tip in Tylorstown following Storm Dennis - the worst storm in Wales for decades.

In July, a £2.5 million clear-up began at the site and inspections took place across Wales as part of an urgent review of all coal tips to see if there is any risk to people or property.

It is one of the countless coal tips in Wales and work need to be carried out on them.

Labour politicians and the Welsh Government believe Westminster should foot the bill, however, Boris Johnson told ITV news the government in Wales should ''get on with it.''

''I am concerned not enough is being done but unfortunately that is up to the government. I want to see that problem fixed and my information is that the government in Wales needs to fix it. We've put the money in for flood defences and support and they need to get on with it.''

Plaid Cymru MS, Leanne Wood, has urged the UK Government to 'step up' and pay out the money that was pledged.

That was echoed by the Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs, Leslie Griffiths MS, says funding is key.

''We know we need a lot of funding, this predates devolution, because the best way and the only way of managing risks is to have remediation of these coal tips.''

Christ Bryant, the MP for Rhondda is calling for the Coal Authority's report into the safety of the coal tips to be published immediately.

''They've done a report into all of them which is troubling reading, I think that needs to be published immediately, and if work needs to be done to make sure they're safe, we need to be getting on with it now.''

The coal authority says it is undertaking an urgent review of all coal tips throughout Wales and hopes to issue it ''before the end of the year.''