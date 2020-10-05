Husband found guilty of murdering wife's secret lover

A jealous husband who shot dead his wife's secret lover after finding out about their affair has been convicted of murder.

A court heard how Andrew Jones sought revenge by luring Michael O'Leary, 55, to a remote farm, having discovered his relationship with wife Rhianon.

The 53-year-old gunned down his friend of 25 years, making his disappearance look like suicide.

The builder then burned his remains, and held a morbid funeral service for the father-of-three.

Jones, of Bronwydd Road, Carmarthen, denied murder but was convicted by a majority of 11-to-one by a jury at Swansea Crown Court.

The court heard that on 27 January Mr O'Leary was tricked into believing he was meeting Mrs Jones for a "cwtch" - a cuddle - at Cyncoed Farm in Cwmffrwd.

Instead, he found her jealous husband crouched behind a dustbin armed with a rifle who shot him dead after ignoring his pleas for mercy, begging him: "Please don't do it, Jones."

Jones then sent messages purporting to be from Mr O'Leary to his wife and children, saying "I am so sorry".

He used a forklift truck to load Mr O'Leary's body into his wife's car and took it home to Carmarthen where he destroyed it.

The site manager's body has never been found and forensic scientists have only ever recovered a small piece of his intestine from the oil drum in a yard adjacent to his home.

Dyfed-Powys Police were alerted by Mr O'Leary's worried family after receiving the text messages.

Officers launched a missing person inquiry and arrested Jones after he admitted luring his love rival to the farm.

Jones denied murder and said his friend died after the gun - taken from his collection of legally held weapons to "frighten" Mr O'Leary - accidentally went off during a struggle.

"I wanted him to get the message - stay away from us," he said.

"I wanted to scare him and shame him."

He said Mr O'Leary "lunged" for the weapon and it went off as he tried to pull it away from him, causing a fatal injury.

"I was in a hell of a panic about the whole thing. It was such a shock when it happened. I really didn't expect it at all," he said.

Jones broke down in tears as he described his friendship with Mr O'Leary and added: "I have never pointed a firearm at anybody, empty or loaded, ever."

The prosecutor said: "You took considered steps to lure him there under false pretences that he was going to meet Rhianon and when he did get there, far from being a scuffle you described, you in cold blood shot him dead.

"You carried out a carefully planned - and I used the word execute carefully - to execute a plan to kill Michael O'Leary, nothing in mind but to murder him."

Jones was remanded into custody and is due to be sentenced.