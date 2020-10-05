A man from Pembroke Dock has been stuck in Italy for almost two months after testing positive for coronavirus seven times.

Rhys James, 23, has been unable to leave Florence after he and his two friends all tested positive for Covid on August 17.

The three young men have remained in separate hotel rooms since then, despite showing no symptoms after mid-August.

Mr James said they have been told that they are probably not contagious but Italian rules mean that they must each return two negative tests before being allowed to leave.

Information from all three's most recent health check has now been sent to an infectious disease expert for a second opinion.

Mr James, Quinn Paczesny, 20, and Will Castle, 22, were in Italy teaching English before they tested positive for the virus. Following their results, they were escorted from the hospital to a coronavirus quarantine centre.

The three have remained in a basic hotel for the past five weeks, in isolation and unable to leave their rooms. In total they have been detained in Italy for more than seven weeks.

They are tested every week but continue to give positive results. Speaking to ITV's Good Morning Britain, Mr James said they have been told by healthcare professionals that this is probably due to an inactive version of the virus.

Sharon, Mr James' mum said: "It's frustrating...it seems like we keeping hitting this brick rule."

Mr James previously said the situation is taking a huge toll on their wellbeing. The three men are still living in separate rooms at the facility and said that as time goes on, they are getting more distressed."It is some comfort knowing we are in the same building, but it's starting to feel quite draining mentally and physically. We are getting more stressed and irritable as time goes on," he said.

"We are still calling each other every day when we have lunch and dinner, which has helped give us some sort of routine. Other than that we have no routine.

"Doctors and cleaners come in and out at random times and sometimes our food can be two hours late without explanation. One evening I was only given a portion of potatoes."

Mr James said the trio are also worried that they "will test negative at different times", leaving one or some of them left in Italy longer than others.

"I'm relieved I have the same result as the other two, but gutted we all still tested positive," said Mr James.

All three have had future plans disrupted. Quinn was due to start university and both Mr James and Mr Castle are now having trouble applying for jobs as they cannot give a start dates to employers because they do not know when they will be back in the UK.

It is likely that the positive coronavirus test results are caused by inactive cells still left in the body.

Mr Paczesny told Good Morning Britain that they are all frustrated and at "the point where we're just ready to come home now."

However there may be some progress as Mr Castle said their most recent check-up information has been taken for a second opinion.

"We did have some positive news yesterday when we had our health check and we were given a more thorough check where we had our blood pressure and stuff taken," he said.

"We were told that this is being taken to an infectious disease specialist and that the embassy has requested this for a second opinion so hopefully that means that something extra is going on."

The three men have been in quarantine in Italy for more than seven weeks.

Mr James' MP, Simon Hart, and the Foreign Office said they continue to assist the men.

Mr Hart, MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire said: "My office has been in touch a number of times with Rhys directly in Italy and has also spoken to his friend in London and his family in Pembroke Dock. We contacted the Foreign and Commonwealth Office on September 16 to lobby for better conditions including food and have been told that they are receiving consular assistance."The trio are free to leave the hotel as long as they provide an Italian address so we are asking the FCO if they can help in providing alternate accommodation and with getting a private Covid test done.”

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office have said they are supporting the three men "and are in regular contact with them".

A spokesperson for the office said: "we have raised concerns about their food, rooms and medical issues directly with the Italian authorities, and will continue to do all we can to help them while complying with local requirements."