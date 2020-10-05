Tributes paid to 'promising young student', 13, who died 'unexpectedly'

A Wrexham high school has paid tribute to a "promising young student" with "wonderful potential" after she died unexpectedly.

13-year-old Chantelle Jones, a year nine pupil at Castell Alun High School in Hope, died on Thursday.

The teenager was also a committed cadet with the Brynteg branch of the Clwyd and Gwynedd Army Cadet Force.

Her acting headteacher said he had no words to describe the "pain and hurt" felt by the entire school.

"Our school family has suffered an absolutely devastating loss," Mr Paul Edwards said.

"We have no words which can fully express the pain and hurt that we all feel, and yet we know that Chantelle's family are experiencing sorrow on an altogether different scale."

He continued to say the school does not feel the same without Chantelle, who he described as having "wonderful potential".

It will take considerable time for any of us to comprehend that such a promising young student has been taken from us in this cruel manner. Mr Paul Edwards, acting headteacher

Miss Beth Jones, student development manager for Chantelle's year nine group, said: "Chantelle was a caring and loving friend and she tirelessly put others before herself.

"The amount of love, sorrow and upset shown since Chantelle's passing shows the massive impact she had on everyone she met.

Miss Jones expressed her condolences to the family, who have thanked those who have paid tribute to Chantelle.

Her mother, Alison Jones, said: "Thank you all, as her parents we are truly overwhelmed with all the messages."

A fundraiser has now been set up by those who knew Chantelle to raise funds for her family.

Chantelle had been a cadet for nearly 12 months, and had been progressing in her training until Covid-19 restrictions came into force.

Detachment commander, Captain Mervyn Jones, said: "Chantelle will be sadly missed, not just by Brynteg cadets but everyone in Clwyd and Gwynedd ACF, and we extend our deepest sympathy to Alison and Alex Jones, and all the family."