Former Newport County Captain, Mark O'Brien, says panic attacks put him in hospital after a heart condition forced him to retire.

The defender, who retired at the age of 27, spoke to ITV Wales sports reporter Beth Fisher about how talking has helped his mental health.

''There's been a lot of ups and down, obviously with an operation, it brings you back to square one again, you lose weight, physically it drains you. The only thing I underestimated was the mental side of it which was the toughest part.''

''The thought of being not physically right and retire, missing out on the game, mentally the dark days have been tough.''

The former Newport County defender praised hhis former club for their mental health support. Credit: PA images

It wasn't until his condition forced him to cut his ten year career short that he realised he was struggling.

''I never understood what a panic attack was, I remember having it, I didn't know what it was, and I had to call an ambulance and had to go into hospital.''

'Mentally I was struggling'

Mark thought his palpitations and anxiety were problems caused from his heart condition, but says talking openly about how he's feeling has helped him handle his anxiety.

''Thats when it it home that mentally I was struggling, I thought it was the valve, has to be the valve, because my heart's not right. I was questioning doctors telling me I'm fine. I thought I was going mad, but the more people I spoke to about the anxieties I was having, I am coping with it so much better.''

'Newport have been amazing.'

He praised his former club for their support with his mental health after the decision to hang up his football boots.

While Mark is more comfortable about being open about his struggles, he is urging others to talk about their mental health, particularly men.

''I found that I shouldn't feel embarrassed. When you know it's okay to feel like this - there will be ups and down and bad days. That gives me the energy to push on.''

''Men do need to talk, I'm not afraid to speak. Talk, whether to a relative or a random stranger, if you get that weight off your shoulder, you'd be amazed how easy it is. I do struggle but it gets easier.''

Mark O'Brien played for League Two Newport County Credit: PA Images

O'Brien, formerly of Derby and Luton, scored four times in 127 appearances for the Exiles.

The defender netted the winning goal against Notts County in 2017 which helped Newport avoid relegation from League Two and retain their English Football League status.

The Exiles have seen two defenders forced to retire due to a heart issue in just over a year after Fraser Franks was forced to retire.